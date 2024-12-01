Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.08 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Amdocs worth $18,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 89,726 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 402.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 124,122 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $289,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 457,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after buying an additional 62,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Amdocs stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

