Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.29 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of W. R. Berkley worth $18,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $871,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $65.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

