Bank of Montreal Can Has $19.45 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,196 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $19,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,164,953 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $636,840,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,440,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Best Buy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $257,569,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $241,347,000 after buying an additional 1,024,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $121,325,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

