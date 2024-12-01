Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 941.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 872.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

