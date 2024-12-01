Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.65% of Alarm.com worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 584.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 236,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 312.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $599,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $156,633.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,116.89. The trade was a 31.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.