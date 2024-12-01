Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $17,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $2,954,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.92. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

