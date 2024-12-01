Bank of Montreal Can Invests $13.04 Million in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 221,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 230,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $1,941,563.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,220.22. The trade was a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,981 shares of company stock worth $1,970,066. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -104.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

