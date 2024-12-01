Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,377 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ball were worth $18,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 306.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 153,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 400.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 130,175 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 9.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,539 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Baird R W upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Ball Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $62.16 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

