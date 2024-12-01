Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Skyworks Solutions worth $16,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,960.72. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

