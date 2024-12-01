Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after buying an additional 2,673,852 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $175,884,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,499,000 after acquiring an additional 479,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $181.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.97 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

