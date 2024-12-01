Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LKQ were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

