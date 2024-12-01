Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $19.16 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 847,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $42,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,559,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

DOC opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

