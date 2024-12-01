Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,026 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $501,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $135.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average is $115.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.48 and a fifty-two week high of $136.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

