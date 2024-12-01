Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 15,976.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $15,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 150,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 33,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $57.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

