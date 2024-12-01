Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 438.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 251,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Valvoline by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,656,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 100,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,673 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 187.6% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,879,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,232,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,560,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,261.50. This trade represents a 60.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

