Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Revvity were worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Revvity by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Revvity by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 13.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVTY. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Revvity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Revvity Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.58 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.03.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

