Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.90% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,540,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 507.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63,055 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,518,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $122.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.90. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

