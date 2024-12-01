Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,133 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $18,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,576,000 after purchasing an additional 708,260 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,372,000 after acquiring an additional 842,407 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 22,680.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,502 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 42.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,932,000 after acquiring an additional 678,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.54%.

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,405.75. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

