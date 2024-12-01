Bank of Montreal Can Sells 12,481 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Generac worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $195.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,282.04. This trade represents a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

