Bank of Montreal Can Sells 14,852 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

