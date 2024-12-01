Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,991 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Bio-Techne worth $16,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bio-Techne by 14.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 80.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.0 %

TECH opened at $75.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $85.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

