Bank of Montreal Can Sells 20,615 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $126.73 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

