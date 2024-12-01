Bank of Montreal Can Sells 22,687 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,637,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,629 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,198,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after buying an additional 1,484,370 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,458 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,218,000 after acquiring an additional 965,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 838,005 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.67%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

