Bank of Montreal Can Sells 27,176 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $18,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,665 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after buying an additional 1,681,738 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,283,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,494,000 after buying an additional 1,165,708 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,998,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $50.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

