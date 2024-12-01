Bank of Montreal Can Sells 63,887 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $13,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EZU opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

