Bank of Montreal Can Sells 68,294 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 20.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,194.11. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

