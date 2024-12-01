Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,624 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Hasbro worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 27.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $73.46.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -60.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

