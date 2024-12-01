Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 595,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $18,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,426,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,064,000 after acquiring an additional 270,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,063,000 after purchasing an additional 828,150 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,710,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,117,000 after buying an additional 193,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,604,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,049,000 after acquiring an additional 255,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,157,000 after acquiring an additional 899,332 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

