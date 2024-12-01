Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $207.89 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $215.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

