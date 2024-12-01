BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIOL. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213,804.80, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

