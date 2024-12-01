BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.22% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $24,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 382,114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217,385 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 96.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,413,830. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,820. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

