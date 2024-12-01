BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of MQY opened at $12.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
