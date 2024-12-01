BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIG. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

NYSE HIG opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average is $110.16. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $124.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.