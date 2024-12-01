BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Holdings Trimmed by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,813 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BrightView were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the second quarter worth $133,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the third quarter worth $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 73.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BrightView by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $476,307.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,685.24. This represents a 22.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BV opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.01 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

