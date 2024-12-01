Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $34.81 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,803 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $207.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $215.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

