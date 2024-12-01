Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Broadway Financial worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

