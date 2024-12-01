Brokerages Set Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) PT at $94.67

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.67.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $127,268,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $52,049,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Astera Labs by 15,477.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,054,000 after acquiring an additional 873,412 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,565,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $113.85.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
