Brokerages Set Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) PT at $94.67

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 47,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $3,349,083.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,178,789.20. This trade represents a 6.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 7,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $837,426.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,627.51. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,897,820 shares of company stock valued at $168,252,298.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $127,268,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $52,049,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Astera Labs by 15,477.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,054,000 after acquiring an additional 873,412 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,565,000.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $113.85.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

