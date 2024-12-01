Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Price Target at $161.80

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

DVA stock opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $99.18 and a twelve month high of $169.51. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.31.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $1,609,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 887,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,583,929.75. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,115,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after buying an additional 154,061 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in DaVita by 731.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 123,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 108,446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $9,615,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in DaVita by 27.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,395,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

