Brokerages Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target at $35.71

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAWN. TD Cowen raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,606,947.70. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,745 shares of company stock worth $775,867. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after purchasing an additional 336,281 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.