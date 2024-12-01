Brokerages Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT at $35.71

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.71.
DAWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DAWN
Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -1.51.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.