Brokerages Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT at $35.71

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAWN

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,057,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,313.50. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 51,745 shares of company stock worth $775,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.