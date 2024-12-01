Brokerages Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target at $94.57

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,148.66. This trade represents a 62.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,443,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 258,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,797 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $106.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.96. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

