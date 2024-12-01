Brokerages Set Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Price Target at $326.40

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. KeyCorp cut their target price on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of RS stock opened at $321.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Reliance has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. This represents a 27.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock worth $5,595,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Reliance in the third quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 27.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 17.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

