Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Price Target at C$126.36

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$126.36.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Stantec

Stantec Price Performance

In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$121.49 per share, with a total value of C$485,960.00. Insiders purchased 4,145 shares of company stock worth $501,731 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec stock opened at C$121.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$96.50 and a 52-week high of C$122.83. The firm has a market cap of C$13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$114.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$113.42.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

