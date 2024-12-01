Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) PT at C$126.36

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$126.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

Stantec Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$121.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,960.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,145 shares of company stock valued at $501,731. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STN stock opened at C$121.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$113.42. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$96.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.