Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,698,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,727,000 after buying an additional 269,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,507,000 after acquiring an additional 351,231 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $128,321,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 130.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $61.77.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

