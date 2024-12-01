BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$80.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. National Bank Financial cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC lowered shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$92.69.

TSE:DOO opened at C$68.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$65.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 6.890971 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

