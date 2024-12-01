Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CPST opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

