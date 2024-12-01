Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Ventum Financial dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.29.
Calian Group Stock Performance
Calian Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.
Calian Group Company Profile
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
