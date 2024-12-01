Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 187.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Calix in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Calix in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 998.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Calix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.54 and a beta of 1.75. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Calix had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $200.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.