Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.89, but opened at $73.85. Camtek shares last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 50,572 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.57.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAMT

Camtek Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 23,300.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 524.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.